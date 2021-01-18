Exclusive
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
The diamond jewelry is the most highly desired luxury good
Vacations were the only luxury items ahead of diamond jewelry for both generations. Respondents also largely attribute their affinity for diamonds to uniqueness as 70% agree natural diamonds are “one of a kind.”
Both Millennials and Gen-Z buy natural diamonds jewelry for themselves and others as gifts. One in five respondents had made a luxury jewelry purchase within the last 24 months where half of those included natural diamonds. Half of these natural diamond jewelry purchases were made for themselves which was largely driven by female consumers (72%).
Almost 80% of purchasers had bought diamond jewelry as a gift in the last 24 months. This was largely led by men.
While the majority of diamond jewelry purchases were mostly centered around a life event or occasion, approximately 25% of purchases were for no specific reason.
The future for fine jewelry purchasing is optimistic as 37% of respondents intend to buy fine jewelry in the next 12 months and 27% expect to receive it. 20% of these respondents say they will either definitely or probably purchase natural diamond jewelry specifically and 12% claim they expect to receive it as a gift. These future purchases will largely be affected by social media platforms where Millennials and Gen-Z often obtain shopping inspiration.
66% of respondents compared pricing online, 26% looked for social media advice and inspiration, and 24% read articles for tips.
Most of the actual purchases occurred in-store, however 28% were made online in the last 24 months. Of the retail purchases, most were made at independent jewelry stores rather than nationally known jewelry stores.
