Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
Rio Tinto’s diamond production down 14% in 2020
The Argyle Pink Everlastings™ Collection Image credit: Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto’s annual diamond production dipped 14% to 14.7 mn carats for the year 2020, according to the miner.
The output at Argyle, fully owned by Rio Tinto, dropped 16% to 10.9 mn carats as the mining company prepared for its shutdown.
Rio Tinto’s output fell in 2020 as the mining company reduced output from its Argyle site, before closing the mine on November 3.
Production in 2020 at Rio Tinto’s 60% owned Diavik mine in Canada recorded 3.73 mn carats, down 7% as compared to 2019 production.
Rio Tinto’s Q4 diamond output declined 33% year-on-year to 2.8 mn carats.
The company expects to produce between 3 mn and 3.8 mn carats from Diavik in 2021.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished