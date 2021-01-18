Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
In 2020, ALROSA’s diamond production reached 30 million carats, revenue - $ 2 802 million
The average realised price of gem-quality diamonds in Q4 was $91/carat ($148/carat in 2019) due to a larger share of small-size diamonds in the sales mix driven by deferred demand for this category. For 12 months, the price stood at $109/carat ($133/carat in 2019) due to changes in the sales mix as well as the lower average price index (down 10%).
Proceeds from rough and polished diamond sales in Q4 came in at $1,222 million ($ 916 million in 2019), including $1,144 m ($ 888 million in 2019) in revenue from rough diamond sales and $78 million ($ 28 million in 2019 year) in revenue from polished diamond sales. 12M total sales amounted to $2,802 million ($ 3,338 million in 2019), including $2,652 million ($ 3,273 million in 2019) in diamond sales.
The statement said that ALROSA was implementing a “price-over-volume” strategy, which helped stabilise rough diamond prices during the crisis. According to the company, by the end of the year demand for rough diamonds was strong and stable, driven by a balanced sales policy of major diamond producers seeking to meet real demand, along with a seasonal uptick in demand and robust performance across all segments of the diamond market.