Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
Petra Diamonds H1 output, revenue dip
The decline was as a result of the Williamson mine in Tanzania remaining on care and maintenance. Petra said increased production at Cullinan was offset by decreased production at Finsch due to waste ingress in a number of the upper levels of the Block 5 Sub Level Cave, negatively impacting the recovered grade and corrective measures to address the waste ingress restricting the volume of run-of-mine (ROM) tonnes being mined.
Meanwhile, the company's first-half revenue also dropped 8% to $178.1 million from 1,7 million carats sold compared to $193.9 million from 1,74 million carats sold the previous year.
It said the $40.4 million proceeds from the Letlapa Tala Collection of blue diamonds were offset by weaker prices following the COVID-19 outbreak and the deferral of sales to January 2021 of some 382 carats yielding $30.5 million at the company's first tender of 2021, which closed on 15 January 2021.
"Diamond pricing on a like-for-like basis increased by a further 8% at this tender, confirming that pricing has now returned to pre-COVID-19 levels," said Petra.
The company said the diamond market has continued to show improved demand for rough diamonds, as evidenced by the recent strong sales from De Beers and ALROSA, further to continued robust demand from the midstream, following positive consumer sales during the holiday retail season. It said there are expectations that this improved demand will continue throughout the first quarter of the calendar year 2021.
"However, the current resurgence of COVID-19 in many countries poses a significant risk to the logistics and timing of sales in H2 FY 2021," said Petra.
"Due to the ongoing uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19, production guidance for FY 2021 remains suspended. Furthermore, the Williamson mine remains on care and maintenance, as has been the case since April 2020; this situation remains under continual review."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished