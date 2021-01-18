Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
Richemont announced trading update for the 3Q 2020
Sales in the quarter increased by 1% at actual exchange rates and by 5% at constant exchange rates compared to the prior year period, in a continuously volatile environment.
Sales progressed by 5%, driven by 25% sales growth in Asia Pacific where robust results in China (+80%) and Taiwan (China) (+29%) more than offset declines in other Asian locations.
Sales in Europe contracted by 20%, affected by renewed public health protection measures and a halt in tourism. In the Americas, sales rose by 3%, supported by relatively strong domestic sales.
The strong 27% sales increase in the Middle East and Africa reflected good performance across channels, resumed tourist spending in Dubai and solid domestic spending, notably in Saudi Arabia.
Sales in Japan rose by 1%, benefiting from resilient local demand before public health measures were re-instated in major population centres.
The online and offline retail channels both posted sales growths, more than offsetting a decline in the wholesale channel. The retail channel recorded an 8% sales increase, driven by double digit growth at the Jewellery Maisons, despite the negative impact of temporary store closures.
Retail sales were particularly strong in China, Taiwan (China), Russia and Saudi Arabia. With 17% sales growth, the online retail channel posted the strongest relative performance, thus confirming the acceleration in online luxury shopping witnessed in previous quarters. Demand was strong across many locations including China, Japan, the United States and France. Sales in the wholesale channel were 8% lower than in the prior year period, notwithstanding higher sales in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.
The 14% sales progression at the Jewellery Maisons was supported by good jewellery and watch sales at Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. Sales grew in all regions except Europe, and across all channels.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished