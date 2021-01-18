Richemont announced trading update for the 3Q 2020

Richemont SA announced trading update for the third quarter ended 31 December 2020.

Sales in the quarter increased by 1% at actual exchange rates and by 5% at constant exchange rates compared to the prior year period, in a continuously volatile environment.

Sales progressed by 5%, driven by 25% sales growth in Asia Pacific where robust results in China (+80%) and Taiwan (China) (+29%) more than offset declines in other Asian locations.

Sales in Europe contracted by 20%, affected by renewed public health protection measures and a halt in tourism. In the Americas, sales rose by 3%, supported by relatively strong domestic sales.

The strong 27% sales increase in the Middle East and Africa reflected good performance across channels, resumed tourist spending in Dubai and solid domestic spending, notably in Saudi Arabia.

Sales in Japan rose by 1%, benefiting from resilient local demand before public health measures were re-instated in major population centres.

The online and offline retail channels both posted sales growths, more than offsetting a decline in the wholesale channel. The retail channel recorded an 8% sales increase, driven by double digit growth at the Jewellery Maisons, despite the negative impact of temporary store closures.

Retail sales were particularly strong in China, Taiwan (China), Russia and Saudi Arabia. With 17% sales growth, the online retail channel posted the strongest relative performance, thus confirming the acceleration in online luxury shopping witnessed in previous quarters. Demand was strong across many locations including China, Japan, the United States and France. Sales in the wholesale channel were 8% lower than in the prior year period, notwithstanding higher sales in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

The 14% sales progression at the Jewellery Maisons was supported by good jewellery and watch sales at Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. Sales grew in all regions except Europe, and across all channels.



