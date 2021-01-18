Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
NMDC and MECL join hands to explore diamonds among other minerals across India
The partnership between the two premier Indian exploration agencies under the Government of India is expected to bring in better synergies in mineral exploration and allied works. The partnership will concentrate on high priority exploration areas and helps in realizing the overall objective of promoting domestic production of previously imported items.
MECL, the premier exploration agency in the country, has been carrying out mineral exploration activities since 1972. With its strategic growth plan under Vision-2030, MECL has emphasized on providing exploration and consultancy services for different minerals in India and overseas geographies.
NMDC Limited produces most of the diamonds from the Diamond Mining Project, Panna in Madhya Pradesh. The company uses technologies like Space Geophysics EIGEN 6C4 gravity field models for diamond explorations in Madhya Pradesh and it is also preparing mobile GIS study using the app "Bhuvan Platform" in all its exploration programs.
