NMDC and MECL join hands to explore diamonds among other minerals across India

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC Limited), India’s largest iron ore producing Navratna Company, has signed an MoU with Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) to collaborate and conduct exploration in mutually agreed projects for iron ore, gold, coal, diamond and other minerals in various states.

The partnership between the two premier Indian exploration agencies under the Government of India is expected to bring in better synergies in mineral exploration and allied works. The partnership will concentrate on high priority exploration areas and helps in realizing the overall objective of promoting domestic production of previously imported items.

MECL, the premier exploration agency in the country, has been carrying out mineral exploration activities since 1972. With its strategic growth plan under Vision-2030, MECL has emphasized on providing exploration and consultancy services for different minerals in India and overseas geographies.

NMDC Limited produces most of the diamonds from the Diamond Mining Project, Panna in Madhya Pradesh. The company uses technologies like Space Geophysics EIGEN 6C4 gravity field models for diamond explorations in Madhya Pradesh and it is also preparing mobile GIS study using the app "Bhuvan Platform" in all its exploration programs.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





