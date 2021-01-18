Troubled Rockwell Diamonds seeks amalgamation with Bristco

Rockwell Diamonds has signed an acquisition and an amalgamation agreement with Bristco, a company wholly-owned by Mark Bristow who is the current chief executive of Barrick Gold. Bristow also previously chaired Rockwell.

As part of the deal all of the outstanding common shares of Rockwell, other than those held by Bristow and any dissenting shareholders, will be exchanged for redeemable preferred shares of the amalgamated corporation resulting from the amalgamation of Rockwell and Bristco (Amalco).

"It is intended that the Transaction will be [effected] by way of an amalgamation of Rockwell and Bristco under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act," Rockwell said in a statement.

"Pursuant to the Amalgamation, all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, other than those already held by Bristow and any dissenting shareholders, will be exchanged, on a one-for-one basis, for Redeemable Preferred Shares of Amalco."

The Redeemable Preferred Shares will then be immediately redeemed by Amalco in exchange for CAD$0.005 per Redeemable Preferred Share payable in cash.

Rockwell will seek shareholder approval for the amalgamation early March.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Upon completion of the Transaction, it is expected that Amalco would be delisted from the JSE and will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws in Canada.



