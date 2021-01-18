Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
Troubled Rockwell Diamonds seeks amalgamation with Bristco
As part of the deal all of the outstanding common shares of Rockwell, other than those held by Bristow and any dissenting shareholders, will be exchanged for redeemable preferred shares of the amalgamated corporation resulting from the amalgamation of Rockwell and Bristco (Amalco).
"It is intended that the Transaction will be [effected] by way of an amalgamation of Rockwell and Bristco under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act," Rockwell said in a statement.
"Pursuant to the Amalgamation, all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, other than those already held by Bristow and any dissenting shareholders, will be exchanged, on a one-for-one basis, for Redeemable Preferred Shares of Amalco."
The Redeemable Preferred Shares will then be immediately redeemed by Amalco in exchange for CAD$0.005 per Redeemable Preferred Share payable in cash.
Rockwell will seek shareholder approval for the amalgamation early March.
Completion of the Transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.
Upon completion of the Transaction, it is expected that Amalco would be delisted from the JSE and will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws in Canada.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished