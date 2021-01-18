Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
China’s jewellery sales drops 4.7% in 2020
According to data from the National Statistics Bureau of China, sales of gold, silver and jewellery rose 11.6 per cent in December 2020.
In 2019, the country’s jewellery sales saw a year-on-year increase of 0.4 per cent. However, throughout the first half of 2020, sales figure declined. But sales began to recover in July, recording a 7.5 per cent improvement with the COVID-19 situation there gradually improving.
Industry stakeholders are counting on China’s economic comeback to fuel growth in the jewellery sector. Data indicate retail sales of precious metals and jewellery in China by month 2019-2020 was encouraging. The retail trade revenue of gold, silver and jewellery in China totalled approximately 25.76 billion yuan in November 2020. This indicated a nearly 25 per cent revenue increase compared to the same period of the previous year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished