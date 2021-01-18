Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
GSI offers new screening and detection service to the industry
“During our routine grading process for laboratory grown diamond jewelry, our team of experts have come across natural diamond melee mixed into lab grown diamond jewelry. Laboratory-grown diamond jewelry with “undisclosed” natural diamonds is a new occurrence that we are starting to see with more frequency in our laboratories globally,” states Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of GSI.
The jewelry industry is trained to focus on undisclosed laboratory-grown diamonds and their detection, particularly in melee. It is counterintuitive to think about natural diamonds being mixed in with laboratory-grown diamonds, however it’s an issue that should be addressed.
In today’s economic marketplace, consumers base purchasing decisions on various aspects and demand complete transparency- no matter what their purchase. Those who purchase lab grown diamonds for personal reasons expect that’s what they are getting- just as a vegan would not want any leather in their boots -and would therefore expect that the product they are receiving is accurately represented.
“As the only laboratory with the capacity to offer large volume screening and testing globally, we feel it is our responsibility to help the industry address this issue, and for that reason GSI has expanded our jewelry screening and detection services to include lab grown diamond jewelry. It is absolutely necessary for retailers to have a process in place to ensure everything they are selling is accurately represented to the consumer.” Azar adds.
As part of its commitment to the industry, GSI will continue to report on emerging trends in the detection of laboratory-grown diamond jewelry. “As consumers ask for more transparency, we are charged with providing robust, clear reporting that ensures their trust and upholds the standards of our industry,” Azar states.