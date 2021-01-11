Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
Yesterday
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
Lev Puchkov, Corresponding Member of Russian Academy of Sciences passes away
Lev Puchkov made a great contribution to the study of underground aerogasdynamics. His works pertaining to the creation of automated methane control systems in coal mines (Donbass) and new methods for calculating and designing ventilation systems in deep mines (Norilsk) have become a great contribution to ensuring the safety of work in modern mines.
Lev Puchkov was the first democratically elected rector of the Moscow Mining Institute (now the MISIS National University of Science and Technology). He headed higher mining education in the USSR and Russia. Largely thanks to his efforts, new specialties in the field of mining emerged in the country, where universities started to train engineers in the field of mining ecology and industrial safety, blasting works, information technology, finance and credit. He made a great contribution to the development of the diamond mining industry in Russia in the mid-1990s.
In 1992, Lev Puchkov was elected a full member of the Society of Mining Professors, which is an international organization, and in 1995 he served as President of this society. In 1995-2012, Lev Puchkov was Vice President in the Presidium of the Academy of Mining Sciences and then a member in the Presidium of this Academy. Since 1999, he was Academician of the Russian Engineering Academy, member of the Presidium of the International Academy of Sciences of Higher Education.
Lev Puchkov will forever remain in the memory and hearts of his many students, colleagues and friends.