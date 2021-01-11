Lev Puchkov, Corresponding Member of Russian Academy of Sciences passes away

Today

The editorial team of Rough&Polished joins in condolences on the death of Lev Puchkov, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, who passed away on January 4, 2021.Lev Puchkov made a great contribution to the study of underground aerogasdynamics. His works pertaining to the creation of automated methane control systems in coal mines (Donbass) and new methods for calculating and designing ventilation systems in deep mines (Norilsk) have become a great contribution to ensuring the safety of work in modern mines.Lev Puchkov was the first democratically elected rector of the Moscow Mining Institute (now the MISIS National University of Science and Technology). He headed higher mining education in the USSR and Russia. Largely thanks to his efforts, new specialties in the field of mining emerged in the country, where universities started to train engineers in the field of mining ecology and industrial safety, blasting works, information technology, finance and credit. He made a great contribution to the development of the diamond mining industry in Russia in the mid-1990s.In 1992, Lev Puchkov was elected a full member of the Society of Mining Professors, which is an international organization, and in 1995 he served as President of this society. In 1995-2012, Lev Puchkov was Vice President in the Presidium of the Academy of Mining Sciences and then a member in the Presidium of this Academy. Since 1999, he was Academician of the Russian Engineering Academy, member of the Presidium of the International Academy of Sciences of Higher Education.Lev Puchkov will forever remain in the memory and hearts of his many students, colleagues and friends.