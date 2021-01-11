Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
Yesterday
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
India’s cut and polished diamond exports up by 38.47%; rough imports up 9.07%
Rough imports too increased during Dec 2020 by 9.07 per cent to $ 1749.75 mn as compared to $ 1604.29 mn imported during Dec 2019.
During the fiscal year (April-December 2020) polished diamond exports recorded $ 10,687.61 mn from $14,666.48 mn exported over the same months in 2019, a decrease of 27.13 per cent.
Import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 33.40 per cent recording $ 6765.60 mn during April-Dec 2020 from $10,158.25 mn during the period April-Dec in 2019.
Rough Lab Grown diamonds (LGDs) imports in Dec 2020 recorded $64.45 mn against $45.69 mn imported in Dec 2019, an increase of 41.04%. During fiscal Apl/Dec 2020, rough LGDs imported registered $366.22 mn against $250.70 mn imported in April-Dec 2019, an increase of 46.06%.
Polished LGDs exports recorded $62.65 mn in Dec 2020 as against $36.01 mn in Dec 2019, an increase of 74%. And during fiscal Apl /Dec 2020, polished exports of LGDs was $486.53 mn against $312.06 mn imported during the same period in April/Dec 2019, an increase of 55.91%.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished