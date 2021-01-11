India’s cut and polished diamond exports up by 38.47%; rough imports up 9.07%

India’s cut and polished diamond export increased 38.47 per cent registering $ 1736.07 mn during Dec 2020 as against $ 1253.79 mn exported in Dec 2019, according to provisional data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India.

Rough imports too increased during Dec 2020 by 9.07 per cent to $ 1749.75 mn as compared to $ 1604.29 mn imported during Dec 2019.

During the fiscal year (April-December 2020) polished diamond exports recorded $ 10,687.61 mn from $14,666.48 mn exported over the same months in 2019, a decrease of 27.13 per cent.

Import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 33.40 per cent recording $ 6765.60 mn during April-Dec 2020 from $10,158.25 mn during the period April-Dec in 2019.

Rough Lab Grown diamonds (LGDs) imports in Dec 2020 recorded $64.45 mn against $45.69 mn imported in Dec 2019, an increase of 41.04%. During fiscal Apl/Dec 2020, rough LGDs imported registered $366.22 mn against $250.70 mn imported in April-Dec 2019, an increase of 46.06%.

Polished LGDs exports recorded $62.65 mn in Dec 2020 as against $36.01 mn in Dec 2019, an increase of 74%. And during fiscal Apl /Dec 2020, polished exports of LGDs was $486.53 mn against $312.06 mn imported during the same period in April/Dec 2019, an increase of 55.91%.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





