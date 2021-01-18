Murowa's Chivi diamond exploration promising, but inconclusive

Exclusive

RZM Murowa, formerly Murowa Diamonds Company, says its exploration for diamonds in Sese communal lands in Chivi, Zimbabwe is promising, but inconclusive on whether the area has gems that can be commercially exploited.
"We have been doing exploration on our claims in Sese for quite some time and I can say the results look promising, but for now they are inconclusive," company vice president in charge of human resources and administration, Islam Chipango, was quoted as saying by the Herald.
"Like any other mining house, we expect good results. We hope to find what we are looking for, but so far there is nothing conclusive. We have not yet done all the tasks that we set out to do before [concluding]."
The diamond company has more than 200 claims in the Sese area, which reportedly has diamondiferous kimberlites.
Murowa had been exploring the Sese area since 2018.
Kimberlites in the area are thought to be along the same belt where Murowa had been mining diamonds in neighbouring Zvishavane.
Murowa had been clashing with locals for its exploration work in the area.
The local community alleged that Murowa was encroaching into their fields and homesteads.
They also said that the prospecting was disrupting learning by students at St Simon Zhara Primary and Danhamombe Secondary schools.
The Sese community further wants clarity on compensation if they are displaced by the planned mining activities and also how they will benefit from the diamonds if they are found on their ancestral land.
Murowa refuted claims levelled against the company, saying its activities were above board and in compliance with national laws.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


