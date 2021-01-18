Exclusive

Diamonds across time

Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...

18 january 2021

Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025

Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...

11 january 2021

Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces

Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...

04 january 2021

Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial

Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...

28 december 2020

‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...

21 december 2020

De Beers ups prices of diamonds at first sale of 2020 – report




Image credit: De Beers Group (Facebook)


De Beers increased prices of its rough diamonds by about 5% at its first sale of the year, which shows that the industry is now recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to news reports.
Bloomberg quoted unnamed people familiar with the situation as saying that the increases largely applied to stones bigger than 1 carat.
"The diamond industry has surprised many by the speed of its recovery after being brought to a complete standstill in the first half of last year," writes Bloomberg.
"Crucial holiday sales in the U.S. and China were strong, while a shortage of stock held by industry middlemen created strong demand."
The recovery of the diamond market started in the fourth quarter of 2020 as buyers of rough stones were restocking ahead of the holiday season.
The first half of 2020 saw diamond sales tumbling, while some diamond retailers and factories were forced to close. 
De Beers had to cut production, resulting in a tighter supply just as shoppers returned to stores in parts of China and the U.S.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

