Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
Yesterday
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
Namibia ups November diamond output
New Era quoted the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) as saying that the increase in production was mainly due to improved marine operations.
The agency said the southern African country produced 126 917 carats in November from the previous month's 116 001 carats.
Namibia produced 124 646 carats in the comparative period in 2019.
The positive growth recorded in the country's diamond sector was not replicated in other mining sectors as the mining composite index fell 16.2% in November 2020 compared to the previous month and 7.3% for November 2019.
The Bank of Namibia said last month that it was expecting the country's diamond mining sector's 2020 output to decline by 14.7%.
The 14.7% contraction estimated for 2020, however, represented an improvement from a deeper contraction of 24.7% during August 2020.
Namibia produced just above 2 million carats in 2019, according to the Kimberley Process.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished