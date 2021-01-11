Lucapa unearths another +100ct diamond from Lulo

Lucapa Diamond has recovered another +100 carat diamond at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola.

It said the 104-carat D-colour white stone was unearthed from Mining Block 46 (MB46).

The company recovered a 113-carat D-colour white stone early this month from MB46 as well.

"[This] shows the potential for these blocks as we move deeper into the southern terraces," said Lucapa.

"[Also], the proximity of MB46 to the high priority kimberlites in the Canguige catchment further

reinforces their prospectivity."

The latest finding is the 18th +100 carat diamond recovered on the Lulo concession to date.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





