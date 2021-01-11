Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
Luk Fook’s jewellery sales improve in Q3; eCommerce sales outstanding
According to Luk Fook, its same-store sales turned from a decline to an increase during the quarter, with effective control of COVID-19 in the mainland market; and e-commerce business was outstanding.
Sales of self-operated stores in China rose 4 per cent year on year in Q3, with those of gold products rising 11 per cent. Licensed shops, which account for around 96 per cent of Luk Fook’s total stores in China, recorded a similar trend.
Hong Kong and Macau meanwhile saw an upturn in sales, with the decline narrowing substantially to 35 per cent from 63 per cent in Q2. Macau recorded a loss of 20 per cent in jewellery sales in Q3 from about 80 per cent in the previous quarter. Online business in China was also booming, with a year-on-year increase of 54 per cent in sales.
Luk Fook anticipates that with the introduction of vaccines the COVID-19 pandemic will gradually subside, and the macroeconomy and retail sentiment will further improve.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished