Lucara unearths 341ct diamond at Karowe mine

Today

Lucara Diamond has recovered an unbroken 341-carat top white gem-quality diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana.

It said the diamond was recovered over the holiday period from the milling of ore sourced from the southwestern quadrant of the South Lobe M/PK(S) unit.

"Lucara is extremely pleased to be starting 2021 with the recovery of a 341-carat high-quality white gem diamond that builds on previous historic recoveries which include the 549-carat Sethunya, 998 carat, 1758 carat Sewelô, the 1109 carat Lesedi La Rona and the 342 carat Queen of the Kalahari," said company chief executive Eira Thomas.

"…the consistent recovery of these large diamonds is a testament to the continued strong resource and plant performance at Karowe and underpins our rationale for moving forward with the underground expansion program that will see mining continue for at least another 13 years after the open pit ceases operations in 2026."

The 341-carat diamond represents the 54th diamond greater than 200 carats to be recovered from Karowe since 2015.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





