Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
Today
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
De Beers to drop some of its long-term rough buyers
Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying that De Beers had told some of its customers known as sightholders that they will lose their right to buy rough diamonds.
The diamond giant was reportedly interested in a smaller number of companies specializing in the 15 000 diamond categories, providing them with more pricing power and greater resilience to economic downturns.
It was not yet clear how many buyers had been culled, but they would be about 10, according to unnamed sources.
De Beers made price cuts in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc to the industry in the first half of the year.
The industry ended the year on a recovery path.
De Beers' current six-year contracts with sightholders expired at the end of 2020.
The diamond giant asked the sightholders to reapply within one of three categories – dealers, manufacturers and integrated retailers.
The buyers would know about their status, including how many diamonds they are entitled to buy, in the coming months.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished