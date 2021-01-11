Exclusive
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
Signet Jewelers reports strong fiscal 2021 Holiday Season sales
Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer: "Despite considerable macro hurdles, the Signet team delivered strong holiday performance. Our results were driven by new digital and fulfillment capabilities, increasingly personalized and insight-based marketing, banner portfolio differentiation, and a strong merchandising strategy that included competitive newness and a strengthened core assortment."
Signet’s preliminary total sales for the Holiday Season were $1.8 bn, flat to last year; preliminary same-store sales (SSS), including physical store sales and eCommerce sales improved 5.6% year over year; eCommerce sales were up 60.8% y-o-y. Signet's 2,866 stores reflect brick and mortar SSS declined of 4.1%. As of January 2nd, the Company had closed 355 of its planned 380 store closures this fiscal year.
In North America, preliminary same-store sales, including physical store sales and eCommerce sales increased 7.8%; transactions rose 4.4% and average transaction value increased 1.6%; traditional mall same-store sales, including physical store sales and eCommerce sales were slightly negative while off-mall formats were positive; eCommerce sales grew 57.5% and brick and mortar sales declined 0.8% on a SSS basis; both bridal and fashion category sales grew in the double digits.
UK governmental lockdown resulted in a same-store sales (including physical store sales and eCommerce sales) decline of 19.2% to last year, though the impact was partially offset by 92.8% growth in eCommerce sales.
Signet's quick increase of eCommerce fulfillment capacity to five times that of last holiday, accuracy in forecasting and valued relationships with distribution partners allowed the Company to successfully deliver 98% of North America customer orders on time this Holiday Season.
According to the company, its Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 guidance for the SSS will be up 4% to 5% with total sales of $2.10 to $2.12 bn; and the operating income will be around $255 - $270 mn.
Signet's Board of Directors has elected to maintain the temporary suspension of the dividend program on the common shares and pay the February quarterly dividend on its preference shares in kind.
