Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Petra investors approve plans to restructure business
It said more than 95% of shareholders backed a resolution that includes reducing authorised share capital of the company by cutting the nominal value of all ordinary shares from 10p to 0.001p.
The company's authorised share capital will be increased through the creation of 8.5-million ordinary shares and the authorisation for directors to allot ordinary shares up to £88,447.
Petra said the proposed restructuring effective date will occur following satisfaction of certain conditions to the consensual restructuring, including the obtaining of regulatory approval from the financial surveillance department of the South African Reserve Bank to implement the consensual restructuring.
Petra had commenced a formal sale process for the group or its assets in June 2020 as it was saddled with the $650 million debt.
However, it later decided to conclude the formal sale after as it had not produced any offers for the group or its assets that were considered to be a viable alternative to the restructuring in terms of improving the company's capital structure.
