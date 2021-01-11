Gem Diamonds' Letšeng mine to remain fully operational despite new Covid-19 lockdown

Gem Diamonds says its Letšeng mine in Lesotho will remain fully operational following the announcement of new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

It said in a brief statement that Letšeng would continue to implement measures for the regular testing and protection of all of its mining staff and contractors as required by law and following the strict health and safety measures which were put in place at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The health and safety of all of our employees and contractors remain paramount to Gem Diamonds and we shall continue with the testing and precautionary measures which have been effective at Letšeng and our other operations during this pandemic," said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.

Gem Diamonds recovered 17 diamonds over 100 carats at Letšeng last year.

Gem Diamonds recovered a high-quality 104 carat stone earlier last month.

It also reduced its net debt position by $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.



