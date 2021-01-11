Exclusive
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Gem Diamonds' Letšeng mine to remain fully operational despite new Covid-19 lockdown
It said in a brief statement that Letšeng would continue to implement measures for the regular testing and protection of all of its mining staff and contractors as required by law and following the strict health and safety measures which were put in place at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The health and safety of all of our employees and contractors remain paramount to Gem Diamonds and we shall continue with the testing and precautionary measures which have been effective at Letšeng and our other operations during this pandemic," said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.
Gem Diamonds recovered 17 diamonds over 100 carats at Letšeng last year.
Gem Diamonds recovered a high-quality 104 carat stone earlier last month.
It also reduced its net debt position by $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished