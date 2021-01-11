Exclusive
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
ALROSA figures on stable demand and sales during first quarter 2021
For 12 months of 2020, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $2,802 million, including $2,652 million of rough diamond sales and $150 million of polished. In 2019, the company garnered a total of $3.338 billion from rough and polished sales, including $3.273 billion from rough goods and $64.7 million from polished.
“Strong sales of rough and polished diamonds by ALROSA in December were driven by the continued strong demand from the midstream as well as by one-off factors. In particular, revenue from the sale of polished diamonds was additionally supported by the sale of the previously accumulated stock and proceeds from the unique Spirit of the Rose diamond sale. High sales of rough diamonds in December generally reflected the current level of market demand. ALROSA continues to maintain maximum flexibility in satisfying only confirmed demand for rough diamonds, especially from cutting and polishing sector. We expect January sales to return to their average for this period, and figure on a stable demand and sales during the first quarter,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.