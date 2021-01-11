ALROSA figures on stable demand and sales during first quarter 2021

Today

Yesterday, the company released preliminary results on rough and polished sales for December and 12 months of 2020, saying that totally it netted $521.6 million last month (versus $363.8 million in December 2019), including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $470.3 million ($352.1 million in December 2019), and polished diamond sales of $51.2 million ($11.6 million in December 2019).For 12 months of 2020, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $2,802 million, including $2,652 million of rough diamond sales and $150 million of polished. In 2019, the company garnered a total of $3.338 billion from rough and polished sales, including $3.273 billion from rough goods and $64.7 million from polished.“Strong sales of rough and polished diamonds by ALROSA in December were driven by the continued strong demand from the midstream as well as by one-off factors. In particular, revenue from the sale of polished diamonds was additionally supported by the sale of the previously accumulated stock and proceeds from the unique Spirit of the Rose diamond sale. High sales of rough diamonds in December generally reflected the current level of market demand. ALROSA continues to maintain maximum flexibility in satisfying only confirmed demand for rough diamonds, especially from cutting and polishing sector. We expect January sales to return to their average for this period, and figure on a stable demand and sales during the first quarter,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.