Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Debswana cancels $1.3bn contract to extend Jwaneng lifespan
Jwaneng Diamond Mine Image credit: Debswana Mining Company
Debswana Mining Company, which is owned by De Beers and the Botswana government, has cancelled $1.3 billion contract with a unit of Australia's Thiess to extend the lifespan of its Jwaneng diamond mine, according to news reports.
Reuters reports that Debswana will now conduct the extension project, known as Cut 9, in-house.
No reasons for the termination of the contract were given.
"The Cut 9 operation will transition to an owner-mining operation, with some of the key services and resources, such as labour, being provided by contractors/service providers to Jwaneng Mine," Debswana's head of corporate affairs, Rachel Mothibatsela, was quoted as saying.
The nine-year Cut 9 project is expected to extend the life of Jwaneng to 2035, producing about 53 million carats of rough diamonds.
Majwe Mining, which is 70%-owned by Thiess, was awarded the contract in 2019.
Debswana's operations were affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as its production dropped 29% to 12.3 million carats in the first nine months of 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished