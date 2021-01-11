BlueRock Diamonds boosts production at SA mine

BlueRock Diamonds says it increased production at its Kareevlei mine in Kimberley, South Africa by 10% to 15,371 carats in 2020 compared to 14,033 carats, a year earlier.

The company, however, said the lower percentage increase in the number of carats is a reflection of the reduced grade.

The grade for the first half of 2020 was significantly lower than expected as the company was concentrating on developing the Main Pit out of KV1 and KV2.

It said average grade for the second half was a much improved 4.4 carats per hectare, a slight increase over the average for 2019.

Processed tonnes rose 25% compared with the previous year, despite the mine being closed due to COVID-19 for 50 days starting on 24 March 2020.

Meanwhile, BlueRock said its carat sales were up 29% to 16,290 carats over the year reflecting the increased production and the fact that a December sale was made last year unlike in 2019.

Value per carat of $295 per carat was around the bottom end of the company's guidance for 2020 and 26% down on 2019, due largely to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketing chain and the reduced incidence of higher value diamonds in 2020 compared with 2019.

BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston said their guidance for 2021 remains at 850,000 to 1,000,000 tonnes and 34,000 to 46,000 carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





