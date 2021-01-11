Exclusive
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
BlueRock Diamonds boosts production at SA mine
The company, however, said the lower percentage increase in the number of carats is a reflection of the reduced grade.
The grade for the first half of 2020 was significantly lower than expected as the company was concentrating on developing the Main Pit out of KV1 and KV2.
It said average grade for the second half was a much improved 4.4 carats per hectare, a slight increase over the average for 2019.
Processed tonnes rose 25% compared with the previous year, despite the mine being closed due to COVID-19 for 50 days starting on 24 March 2020.
Meanwhile, BlueRock said its carat sales were up 29% to 16,290 carats over the year reflecting the increased production and the fact that a December sale was made last year unlike in 2019.
Value per carat of $295 per carat was around the bottom end of the company's guidance for 2020 and 26% down on 2019, due largely to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketing chain and the reduced incidence of higher value diamonds in 2020 compared with 2019.
BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston said their guidance for 2021 remains at 850,000 to 1,000,000 tonnes and 34,000 to 46,000 carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished