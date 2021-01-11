Myanmar and Malaysia to work with GIT for increasing coloured gems market

Jewelry entrepreneurs from Myanmar and Malaysia have expressed their trust in the expertise of The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) in raising the standards of gems and jewelry laboratories, developing personnel, and its aim at driving growth of coloured gemstones market in the region.

GIT recently held an online forum entitled ‘Exploring Potential of Gem and Jewelry Market in CLMV’ to highlight the potential of manufacturing and trading of gems and jewellery in ASEAN and exploring ways to work together to further develop the potential of this industry in the future.

Myanmar is the world's leading source of gemstones with more than 100 types of coloured gems, including rubies, sapphires and jade. Currently, the Myanmar government promotes the development of the gems and jewellery both in midstream and downstream segments, making it a good opportunity for foreign investors, as well as Thai entrepreneurs.

As for the opportunity of the Malaysian gem and jewelry industry, majority of the Malaysian people prefer to buy and invest in gold ornaments, while the wealthy have become more interested in the coloured gemstones and would purchase gems from Thailand as they are familiar with the Thai market.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Market





