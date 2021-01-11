Exclusive
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Myanmar and Malaysia to work with GIT for increasing coloured gems market
GIT recently held an online forum entitled ‘Exploring Potential of Gem and Jewelry Market in CLMV’ to highlight the potential of manufacturing and trading of gems and jewellery in ASEAN and exploring ways to work together to further develop the potential of this industry in the future.
Myanmar is the world's leading source of gemstones with more than 100 types of coloured gems, including rubies, sapphires and jade. Currently, the Myanmar government promotes the development of the gems and jewellery both in midstream and downstream segments, making it a good opportunity for foreign investors, as well as Thai entrepreneurs.
As for the opportunity of the Malaysian gem and jewelry industry, majority of the Malaysian people prefer to buy and invest in gold ornaments, while the wealthy have become more interested in the coloured gemstones and would purchase gems from Thailand as they are familiar with the Thai market.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Market