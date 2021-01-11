IIJS Virtual 2.0 puts Indian G&J Industry back on the fast track

Today

Image credit: GJEPC

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) inaugurated the second edition of IIJS Virtual 2.0 in the presence of Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Shailesh Sangani, Convener, National Exhibitions; Sabyasachi Ray, ED, GJEPC amongst others. The show was held from 8th to 12th January 2021.With around 250 exhibitors participating, more than 8000 registered buyers including international buyers from the US, UK, UAE, Singapore, Bangladesh, Nepal, Hong Kong, Belgium, Sri Lanka, Thailand, etc attended the Show. More than 15000 meetings were held over the 5 days of the show.Addressing the trade, Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said: “The New Year has brought in good news on many fronts - several vaccines are making their way across the globe and have already started saving lives. On the business front, demand for gems and jewellery picking up in all major export markets. It’s good to see that India’s exports of gem and jewellery is back to pre-covid levels in November and December. I am sure that a couple of months down the line, we will see more stable economic activities across the world which will further boost the gem and jewellery sector’s growth.”Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, “The demand from members for the second edition in quick succession speaks volumes about the IIJS brand’s popularity and influence among industry members.”Shailesh Sangani, Convener, Exhibition (National) said, “In IIJS 2.0 we introduced a host of exciting aspects like Superior search engine, on-booth chat facility, product catalogue, digital organizer, interactive knowledge forums, daily notification on Whatsapp for your appointments, and much more.”