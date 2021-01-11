Exclusive
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world's largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the 'Surat Diamond Bourse' (SDB), which is set to redefine
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the 'Russkyi Yuvelir' (Russian Jeweller) magazine
14 december 2020
IIJS Virtual 2.0 puts Indian G&J Industry back on the fast track
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) inaugurated the second edition of IIJS Virtual 2.0 in the presence of Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Shailesh Sangani, Convener, National Exhibitions; Sabyasachi Ray, ED, GJEPC amongst others. The show was held from 8th to 12th January 2021.
With around 250 exhibitors participating, more than 8000 registered buyers including international buyers from the US, UK, UAE, Singapore, Bangladesh, Nepal, Hong Kong, Belgium, Sri Lanka, Thailand, etc attended the Show. More than 15000 meetings were held over the 5 days of the show.
Addressing the trade, Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said: “The New Year has brought in good news on many fronts - several vaccines are making their way across the globe and have already started saving lives. On the business front, demand for gems and jewellery picking up in all major export markets. It’s good to see that India’s exports of gem and jewellery is back to pre-covid levels in November and December. I am sure that a couple of months down the line, we will see more stable economic activities across the world which will further boost the gem and jewellery sector’s growth.”
Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, “The demand from members for the second edition in quick succession speaks volumes about the IIJS brand’s popularity and influence among industry members.”
Shailesh Sangani, Convener, Exhibition (National) said, “In IIJS 2.0 we introduced a host of exciting aspects like Superior search engine, on-booth chat facility, product catalogue, digital organizer, interactive knowledge forums, daily notification on Whatsapp for your appointments, and much more.”
