Antwerp’s rough tenders thrive despite pandemic

Today

Antwerp’s tender houses have been thriving in 2020, enabled by quick adaptations and continuity of operations in the Antwerp diamond square mile, AWDC reports.

Antwerp is home to a critical mass of buyers as well as the largest concentration of tender houses and representative offices of mining companies, enabling the successful conclusion of nearly 100 rough tenders, and more than 10,5 million carats of rough diamonds sold via tenders in 2020, despite the pandemic and consequent travel restrictions.

“What is important to note when comparing to other markets, is the percentage of bids we receive that are highly competitive which in turn results in the highest possible prices achieved per lot. This critical mass of buyers and bids is a result of Antwerp’s inclusivity of all buyers from across the world as well as the diverse polishing skill of all categories present in the market,” Johan Erikson, First Element says.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





