Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Chow Tai Fook's sales increases by 17.7% in Q3
Chow Tai Fook Group’s overall retail sales during the three months ending December 31, 2020, recorded up 17.5 per cent, with China recording a growth of 26.1 per cent from 11 per cent in the previous quarter. Hong Kong and Macau dipped 12.5 per cent from 51.6 per cent in Q2.
With COVID-19 cases in China decreasing, China’s same-store sales rose 12.2 per cent during the quarter while those in Hong Kong and Macau dropped at a slower pace.
According to Chow Tai Fook, the pandemic development and closure of major border crossings still weighed on the retail demand in Hong Kong and Macau during the quarter.
While sales of gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewellery were down 5.2 per cent in China, gold jewellery fared better, improving by 12.7 per cent. In Hong Kong and Macau, sales of gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewellery pieces were up 14 per cent while those of gold jewellery were down 50.7 per cent.
CTF’s pricing trend was favourable during Q3, with the average selling price of gem-set pieces in Hong Kong and Macau getting a boost from big-ticket transactions.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished