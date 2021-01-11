Exclusive

Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025

Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...

11 january 2021

Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces

Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...

04 january 2021

Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial

Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...

28 december 2020

‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...

21 december 2020

An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche

Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...

14 december 2020

SA state-owned diamond company, Alexkor comes under scrutiny

South African state-owned diamond company, Alexkor has come under scrutiny at the ongoing judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, according to local media reports.
News24 reports that the commission heard last Friday that a company that was appointed to market and sell diamonds for Alexkor had links to the Gupta family.
Former executive director of Gobodo Forensics, Albert Torres told the commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo last Friday that Scarlet Sky Investments appeared to have been a shell company when it first submitted its expression of interest to take part in a tender to market and sell diamonds for Alexkor.
He said Scarlet Sky's appointment, in 2014, was agreed to and signed off by the former CEO of the joint venture, Mervyn Carstens, even though the procurement process was flawed. 
The company was said not to have licence to sell rough diamonds but was awarded the contract. 
Torres said that investigations showed that one of the directors for the company, Kubentheran Moodley, was linked to the Gupta family business associate Salim Essa. 
Moodley, who was said to be an adviser to former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, also requested a court to interdict the Zondo Commission from accessing documentation and personal items belonging to him.
Scarlet Sky was 60% owned by a firm Moodley represented.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


