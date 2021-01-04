Lucapa rakes in $5.6mln from Mothae diamond sale

Today

Lucapa Diamond has sold a parcel of 4,676 carats of rough diamonds from its 70%-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho for $5.6 million or $1,198 per carat.

This, it said, is the highest average USD per carat price achieved by Mothae on the sale of any run of mine production parcel.

The sale included a 101 carat D colour diamond recovered following re-opening of the mine in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is the most valuable diamond recovered to date at Mothae.

“Following a tough 2020, where both of our mines were impacted by the pandemic, our valued teams have shown their resilience and operations have bounced back strongly,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

“The good recoveries at both mines and growing demand leading to strengthening diamond prices has seen a strong start to 2021.”

He said Lucapa would further receive value following implementation of the cutting and polishing partnership.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



