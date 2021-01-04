NMDC resumes diamond mining in Panna in MP India

Indian State Madhya Pradesh’s forest department has allowed National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to resume operation of its diamond mine at Majhgawan in Panna district of Bundelkhand region, MP-India. The operation was suspended as the environmental clearance for the mine came to an end on December 31, 2020.

Panna Tiger Reserve field director UK Sharma said, “The order to resume the operation of the mine has been released for existing mining operation.”

An order dated January 4, 2021 said: “The operation of diamond mine of National Mineral Development Corporation, spread in the area of 74 hectares in forest area of Gangau sanctuary of Panna, has continued for the past 50 years. The state government has extended the lease for the next 20 years and the matter of renewal of lease is pending before the State Wildlife Board and National Wildlife Board. In case of no new mining operation and no adverse impact on wildlife, the existing operation should be resumed till the clearance from the wildlife board.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





