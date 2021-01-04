Tres-Or recovers 48 more microdiamonds from Guigues kimberlite

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. reported that 48 more microdiamonds have been recovered from new samples of the 100%-owned Guigues kimberlite pipe in southwestern Quebec by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories Diamond Services (SRC).

All but three of the recovered microdiamonds are described by SRC as white/colourless and transparent with no or minor inclusions. Only one microdiamond is described as having noticeable inclusions.

Recovered microdiamonds are well distributed throughout the pipe.

Tres-Or will be looking to identify potentially higher-grade kimberlite phases as additional sample data become available, resourceworld.com notes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





