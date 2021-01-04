LVMH completed the acquisition of Tiffany & Co

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the world’s leading luxury products group, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Tiffany & Co., the global luxury jeweler.

The acquisition of this iconic US jeweler with the 14,000 employees around the world will deeply transform LVMH’s Watches & Jewelry division and complement LVMH’s 75 distinguished Maisons.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, commented: “We are optimistic about Tiffany’s ability to accelerate its growth, innovate and remain at the forefront of our discerning customers’ most cherished life achievements and memories.”

In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, LVMH has announced several leadership appointments at Tiffany.

Anthony Ledru, previously Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Activities at Louis Vuitton and formerly Senior Vice President of North America at Tiffany, becomes Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany, effective immediately.

Alexandre Arnault, previously Chief Executive Officer of high-quality luggage company RIMOWA, becomes Executive Vice President, Product and Communications of Tiffany, effective immediately.

Michael Burke, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Louis Vuitton, will become Chairman of Tiffany Board of Directors.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



