Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025

Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...

11 january 2021

Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces

Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...

04 january 2021

Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial

Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...

28 december 2020

‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...

21 december 2020

An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche

Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...

14 december 2020

VicenzaOro, new edition in March 2021

VicenzaOro will be spotlighting the latest ideas, trends and strategies in the jewellery world from 12th to 16th March, live, at Vicenza Expo Centre. Running at the same time will be T.Gold, the Show specifically for technologies and machinery for jewellery processing the organizing committee said.
A core event for the community due to its ability to optimally represent the entire manufacturing supply chain, act as a launching showcase for collections by top brands and a privileged observatory on jewellery style and design trends.
The first annual edition of VicenzaOro will shift from January to March in a timeframe that is more favorable for the industry’s business dynamics and the resumption of international mobility from Europe as well as the United States, Japan, Russia and the Middle and Far East.
 
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished


