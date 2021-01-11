VicenzaOro, new edition in March 2021

VicenzaOro will be spotlighting the latest ideas, trends and strategies in the jewellery world from 12th to 16th March, live, at Vicenza Expo Centre. Running at the same time will be T.Gold, the Show specifically for technologies and machinery for jewellery processing the organizing committee said.

A core event for the community due to its ability to optimally represent the entire manufacturing supply chain, act as a launching showcase for collections by top brands and a privileged observatory on jewellery style and design trends.

The first annual edition of VicenzaOro will shift from January to March in a timeframe that is more favorable for the industry’s business dynamics and the resumption of international mobility from Europe as well as the United States, Japan, Russia and the Middle and Far East.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





