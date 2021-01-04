Exclusive
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Rockwell granted full revocation of failure-to-file cease trade order
Image credit: energepic.com (Pexels)
Troubled Rockwell Diamonds says the Ontario Securities Commission has granted it full revocation of the failure-to-file cease trade order (FFCTO) previously ordered against the company in 2018.
It said that such revocation is applicable and effective in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, Québec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
The FFCTO was originally imposed as the company had not filed within the required timeframe its annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended February 28, 2018, nor the certifications of the foregoing filings.
Rockwell said it had as at December 15, 2020, filed all outstanding continuous disclosure documents that were required to be filed under applicable securities laws, and it is currently up-to-date in all of its required disclosure filings.
The company's investments and mineral property interests are located in South Africa and, although still owned by Rockwell, have been de-consolidated due to a loss of control and value stemming from being in liquidation since November 2016, and awaiting final liquidation proceedings expected in May 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished