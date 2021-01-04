Exclusive
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
Today
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Sarine’s tech solutions increase rough trading efficiency
Image of a rough diamond planned by Advisor® Credit: Sarine Technologies
Sarine Technologies’ advanced scanning capabilities for rough diamond trading is expanding rapidly, enabling the market to trade rough diamonds digitally and efficiently, as per a press release from the company.
Sarine’s solution provides both, the rough diamond producers and tender houses, as well as the rough diamond buyers with the ability to trade rough more efficiently than ever before.
The diamonds are first scanned on Sarine’s DiaExpert® and Galaxy® systems for external and internal features. Once scanned an Advisor® planning file is created which provides potential customers with the ability to plan and determine the true value of the polished diamonds that could be extracted from each rough diamond, and thereby determine on which diamonds they should optimally bid.
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, said: "We are pleased that the data we provide is enabling efficient and confident trading, contributing both to buyers and sellers. Because our planning products have become an industry standard, rough sellers can reach the vast majority of the potential market by simply sending them digital files.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished