Sarine’s tech solutions increase rough trading efficiency

Image of a rough diamond planned by Advisor® Credit: Sarine Technologies

Sarine Technologies’ advanced scanning capabilities for rough diamond trading is expanding rapidly, enabling the market to trade rough diamonds digitally and efficiently, as per a press release from the company.Sarine’s solution provides both, the rough diamond producers and tender houses, as well as the rough diamond buyers with the ability to trade rough more efficiently than ever before.The diamonds are first scanned on Sarine’s DiaExpert® and Galaxy® systems for external and internal features. Once scanned an Advisor® planning file is created which provides potential customers with the ability to plan and determine the true value of the polished diamonds that could be extracted from each rough diamond, and thereby determine on which diamonds they should optimally bid.David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, said: "We are pleased that the data we provide is enabling efficient and confident trading, contributing both to buyers and sellers. Because our planning products have become an industry standard, rough sellers can reach the vast majority of the potential market by simply sending them digital files.”