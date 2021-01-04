Dubai Diamond Exchange to host six diamond tenders in January

Today

Image credot: Dubai Diamond Exchange

DMCC, the flagship Free Zone of Dubai will host six diamond tenders in its Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) during January 2021.Throughout January, three new companies will be hosting tenders on the new DDE’s floor for the first time - I Henning, KOIN International and Choron/Bonas Group; in addition to regular long-term hosts Trans Atlantic Gems Sales (TAGS), Stargems and Rapaport.Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “At the start of a new year, we are pleased to be welcoming diamond traders to Dubai to participate in a series of rough diamond tenders, in what we believe is a boost of confidence for the industry.”All the tenders will be held under strict health and safety measures implemented by DMCC, including social distancing measures alongside regular disinfection procedures to ensure a safe experience for everyone.In December 2020, DMCC hosted the largest rough diamond tender ever to take place in the United Arab Emirates organised by Stargems DMCC. A total of 379,912 carats of rough diamonds were sold, valued at $87.47 mn with 115 winning customers.