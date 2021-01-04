Exclusive
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Dubai Diamond Exchange to host six diamond tenders in January
DMCC, the flagship Free Zone of Dubai will host six diamond tenders in its Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) during January 2021.
Throughout January, three new companies will be hosting tenders on the new DDE’s floor for the first time - I Henning, KOIN International and Choron/Bonas Group; in addition to regular long-term hosts Trans Atlantic Gems Sales (TAGS), Stargems and Rapaport.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “At the start of a new year, we are pleased to be welcoming diamond traders to Dubai to participate in a series of rough diamond tenders, in what we believe is a boost of confidence for the industry.”
All the tenders will be held under strict health and safety measures implemented by DMCC, including social distancing measures alongside regular disinfection procedures to ensure a safe experience for everyone.
In December 2020, DMCC hosted the largest rough diamond tender ever to take place in the United Arab Emirates organised by Stargems DMCC. A total of 379,912 carats of rough diamonds were sold, valued at $87.47 mn with 115 winning customers.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished