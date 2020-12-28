Exclusive
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Diamcor raises CND$3 mln for SA diamond project
It said the proceeds from the financing will also be used for general corporate purposes.
The first tranche of its financing recorded gross cash proceeds totalling CDN$954,500 while the second and final tranche of the financing raised additional gross proceeds just above CDN$2 million.
Diamcor said the majority of the subscribers were existing long-term shareholders, management, and directors of the company.
"We are pleased to close this financing with operations now resuming after the significant period of lockdown imposed in South Africa due to COVID-19 restrictions," said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.
"This allows the company to focus on executing our plan to increase processing volumes in 2021 and capitalise on the operational optimizations completed earlier this year".
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished