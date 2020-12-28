Lucapa recovers 113 carat stone at Lulo

Today

Lucapa Diamond has started the year on a brighter note as it recovered a 113-carat gem-quality white stone from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola.

The stone, it said, is the first +100ct diamond recovered from Mining Block 46, immediately downstream of the Canguige river.

"It is particularly significant, as it shows that these large and high-value diamonds continue to occur right up to the current focus area of our kimberlite exploration programme," said Lucapa Diamond.

"This recovery builds on the performance of Lulo in the latter half of 2020 and bodes well for the coming months as mining focuses on the southern terrace mining blocks during the wet season."

Lulo has produced 17 +100 carat diamonds to date and is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





