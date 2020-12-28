GJEPC’s IIJS Virtual 2.0 opens for retailers from 2 January

Today

Image credit: IIJS Virtual 2.0

IIJS Virtual 2.0 has opened up for retailers to fix appointments from 2nd January 2021. Retailers can now go through product images, catalogues and videos of more than 250 participating exhibitors and fix appointments.Shailesh Sangani, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC, said, “Before the show is inaugurated on the 8th of January, the visitors will have enough time to browse through the product displays and fix appointments. The exhibitors have already done their profiling on their pages, helping visitors to make informed decisions about who they would like to meet over the 5 days of the show.About the Show, Sangani added: “IIJS Virtual 2.0 is going to take you through a whole new experience that is more flexible and user friendly. Starting from the exotic walk-through feature, IIJS Virtual has added a few exciting aspects to give you an experience like never before! Superior search engine, on-booth chat facility, product catalogue with a magnifying feature, digital organiser which tracks your meetings and notes, interactive knowledge forums, daily notification on Whatsapp for your appointments, and much more. IIJS Virtual 2.0 is a complete show with the machinery section added this time.”IIJS Virtual would witness 250+ exhibitors, 10000+ buyers, and the show is expected to hold more than 15,000 meetings. There will be 5 halls dedicated to Traditional Gold Jewellery; Gold Jewellery (Mass); Diamond/Colour Gemstone Jewellery; Couture/Bridal Jewellery; Loose colour Gemstone/Silver jewellery / Machinery & Allied.