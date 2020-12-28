Exclusive
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
GJEPC’s IIJS Virtual 2.0 opens for retailers from 2 January
IIJS Virtual 2.0 has opened up for retailers to fix appointments from 2nd January 2021. Retailers can now go through product images, catalogues and videos of more than 250 participating exhibitors and fix appointments.
Shailesh Sangani, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC, said, “Before the show is inaugurated on the 8th of January, the visitors will have enough time to browse through the product displays and fix appointments. The exhibitors have already done their profiling on their pages, helping visitors to make informed decisions about who they would like to meet over the 5 days of the show.
About the Show, Sangani added: “IIJS Virtual 2.0 is going to take you through a whole new experience that is more flexible and user friendly. Starting from the exotic walk-through feature, IIJS Virtual has added a few exciting aspects to give you an experience like never before! Superior search engine, on-booth chat facility, product catalogue with a magnifying feature, digital organiser which tracks your meetings and notes, interactive knowledge forums, daily notification on Whatsapp for your appointments, and much more. IIJS Virtual 2.0 is a complete show with the machinery section added this time.”
IIJS Virtual would witness 250+ exhibitors, 10000+ buyers, and the show is expected to hold more than 15,000 meetings. There will be 5 halls dedicated to Traditional Gold Jewellery; Gold Jewellery (Mass); Diamond/Colour Gemstone Jewellery; Couture/Bridal Jewellery; Loose colour Gemstone/Silver jewellery / Machinery & Allied.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished