Surat-based diamantaire launches ‘naturalmark’ to prove real diamonds

To boost consumer confidence in the purchase of authentic natural diamonds and not get misled by ‘lab-grown fakes’, Surat-based diamantaire Gourav Sethi has introduced a Standard Marking System for diamonds and diamond-studded jewellery, says a report in the Surat edition of the TOI.

Sethi, an exporter and jewellery manufacturer has set up a diamond testing centre at Mahidhapura in Surat for laser inscribing and tagging diamond and diamond jewellery with ‘naturalmark’. This standard marking is similar to hallmarking of gold with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) logo.

Sethi reportedly told TOI: “Jewellery associations from across the country have supported our initiative of ‘naturalmark’ for diamonds and diamond-studded jewellery.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





