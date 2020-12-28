ALROSA becomes member of Shanghai Diamond Exchange

Today

ALROSA Hong Kong Limited became a member of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) and received more trading opportunities in mainland China, the company said in its statement for the press.According to the statement, this membership provides a great advantage for direct trade in rough and polished diamonds in mainland China, as well as strengthening ties between ALROSA and SDE as part of the development of bilateral industry cooperation.“In 2020, demand for diamond jewelry in China increased. COVID-related travel restrictions changed the consumption model and people were purchasing goods in their own country. Largely due to this fact, jewelry retailers, especially those from mainland China, continue to strengthen their position in the market. Therefore, it is very important for ALROSA to have business in the country, improving relations with the industry community and increasing the number of customers,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.