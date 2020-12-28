Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Jewelers Guild of Russia asks government to go slow on jewelry hallmarking
The letter indicates that the hallmarking technique provides for putting laser marks straight on the surface of jewelry goods. Market stakeholders consider such a solution "too complex to implement and operate, unnecessarily costly and creating additional burden for business community."
“The amount of time needed to assay and hallmark jewelry in the territorial divisions of the Federal Assay Chamber and the risks of failures in the system arouse concerns. This will inevitably lead to multi-million-ruble losses for market stakeholders,” the Jewelers Guild of Russia said.
According to the letter, jewelry industry members offer a simpler, cheaper, and painless solution for market stakeholders. They believe that it is necessary to apply documentary tracking of jewelry turnover by unique identification numbers in combination with marking of material carriers (labels, tags) in the manner established for all other categories and goods made of precious metals and precious stones.
In this regard, jewelers propose to launch the State Integrated Information System in the field of control over the circulation of precious metals, precious stones and products from them in 2021 with the assignment of unique identification numbers to each jewelry item and application of two-dimensional bar codes on tags ( labels) and other tangible media accompanied with a digital photograph of the product; postpone the introduction of mandatory jewelry hallmarking until January 2022; and implement a pilot project for hallmarking jewelry during 2021 at two or three jewelry enterprises with full-cycle tests and audit of all business processes of the State Integrated Information System.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished