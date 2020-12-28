JUNWEX Petersburg to held in February in St. Petersburg

Today

The 29th International jewelry exhibition JUNWEX Petersburg will be held on February 3-7 in St. Petersburg.

Traditionally, the exhibition in Russia’s northern capital presents the best companies not only in Russia, but also abroad.

More than 31,000 people became guests of JUNWEX Petersburg in 2020, and the number of registered business contacts exceeded 10,000.

JUNWEX Petersburg has become a perfect platform for promoting the most incredible collections. All of them will be dispalyed in a special section of the exhibition - JUNWEX Premium.

The key participants of the exposition will be Chamovskikh JH, Sarkissian, Maxim Demidov and other prestigious brands.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



