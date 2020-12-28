GIA India’s webinar on ‘Introduction to LGDs’

India’s wing of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA-India) organised the Knowledge Webinar ‘Introduction to Laboratory-Grown Diamonds’ for members of the gem and jewellery trade across India. More than 130 participants attended this webinar to learn important information about laboratory-grown diamonds and GIA’s Laboratory-Grown Diamond Reports.

GIA India instructor Karan Kundra shared insights on different diamond types, their characteristics and the differences between natural and laboratory-grown diamonds. The instructor also spoke about the importance of disclosure and third-party grading and identification.

“GIA has been studying laboratory-grown diamonds since the first gem-quality laboratory-grown diamonds were created by General Electric in 1960s. Since then, we’ve made several breakthroughs in the research related to identification of laboratory-grown diamonds and treatments,” said Apoorva Deshingkar, Senior Director – Sales, GIA India.

Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director of GIA-India said: “Diamonds have always fascinated mankind. Whether it is natural diamonds with their billions-of-years-old story or laboratory-grown diamonds created in factories using advanced technology – today’s consumer has a choice. With the help of such Knowledge Webinars, we remain committed to educating the trade on how to communicate the story of natural and laboratory-grown diamonds accurately and help build consumer confidence in gems and jewellery.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





