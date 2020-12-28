Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
GIA India’s webinar on ‘Introduction to LGDs’
GIA India instructor Karan Kundra shared insights on different diamond types, their characteristics and the differences between natural and laboratory-grown diamonds. The instructor also spoke about the importance of disclosure and third-party grading and identification.
“GIA has been studying laboratory-grown diamonds since the first gem-quality laboratory-grown diamonds were created by General Electric in 1960s. Since then, we’ve made several breakthroughs in the research related to identification of laboratory-grown diamonds and treatments,” said Apoorva Deshingkar, Senior Director – Sales, GIA India.
Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director of GIA-India said: “Diamonds have always fascinated mankind. Whether it is natural diamonds with their billions-of-years-old story or laboratory-grown diamonds created in factories using advanced technology – today’s consumer has a choice. With the help of such Knowledge Webinars, we remain committed to educating the trade on how to communicate the story of natural and laboratory-grown diamonds accurately and help build consumer confidence in gems and jewellery.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished