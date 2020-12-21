Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
Yesterday
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Worker at Ekati diamond mine in Canada’s North tests positive for COVID-19
Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)
Dominion Diamond Mines, the company that owns a controlling interest in the Ekati mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories, reported that one employee travelling to the mine on December 23, 2020, tested positive for COVID-19.
The worker is asymptomatic and has been isolated at a quarantine wing established at the mine site.
In a media statement, Dominion said that upon notification of the case, management enacted the mine’s Trigger Action Response Plan.
“Through this process, 29 individuals have been identified and have also been moved to quarantine as a precaution,” the statement reads.
Ekati is expected to reopen by January 29, 2021, as the mine was placed on care and maintenance in mid-March due to the pandemic.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished