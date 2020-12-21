Worker at Ekati diamond mine in Canada’s North tests positive for COVID-19

Today

Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)

Dominion Diamond Mines, the company that owns a controlling interest in the Ekati mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories, reported that one employee travelling to the mine on December 23, 2020, tested positive for COVID-19.The worker is asymptomatic and has been isolated at a quarantine wing established at the mine site.In a media statement, Dominion said that upon notification of the case, management enacted the mine’s Trigger Action Response Plan.“Through this process, 29 individuals have been identified and have also been moved to quarantine as a precaution,” the statement reads.Ekati is expected to reopen by January 29, 2021, as the mine was placed on care and maintenance in mid-March due to the pandemic.