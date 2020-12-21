Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
Yesterday
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Russia’s Ministry of Finance: "The market will recover next year by 5% -10%"
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
Alexey Moiseev, Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister told PRIME Business News in an interview yesterday that the global diamond market is improving and said that diamond prices will recover by 5% -10% next year.
Noting a soaring growth in demand at the end of the year for diamond jewelry in the global market, he said: “It's a fact that it is coming to life. We see that the market has started to feel much better. The sharp jump in demand at the end of the year, of course, does not offset the disastrous second and third quarters, but it gives the industry a chance to take a break and avoid large new bankruptcies."
The deputy minister went on to clarify that he was referring to diamond dealers caught between diamond manufacturers, who were experiencing lower margins due to low rough prices, and jewelers, who also shed margins, resulting in a string of bankruptcies among diamond dealers in 2019. “But now the market has cleared up, we see consolidation. On the whole, we see that the diamond market has survived,” Alexey Moiseev said.
At the same time, he believes that the market situation should be further monitored to find out whether this growth reflects the deferred demand that manifested itself in the runup to the holiday season, or it is a kind of steady demand, a return to the trend.
“A lot will depend on the Christmas season in Europe and the United States, and then the Chinese New Year and so on. The first quarter of next year will be remarkably interesting. If it will be stable, free of bad news, then we expect that in terms of prices, the market will recover next year by 5% -10%,” said the deputy minister of finance.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished