Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
Yesterday
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz sentenced to five years jail in Romania
Image credit: Arek Socha (Pixabay)
Businessman Beny Steinmetz and communications consultant Tal Silberstein have been convicted in the Romanian Supreme Court to five years imprisonment. Earlier both were acquitted on all charges in the lower court.
Beny Steinmetz, a partner and advisor to an entity that held shares in a company which had bought rights from a prince of the Romanian royal house. He is accused of being party to allegedly corrupt actions to recover land; money laundering offences and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Steinmetz, with a portfolio in diamond-mining and real estate, intends to appeal to higher European instances and have the proceeding annulled.
Diamond tycoon Beny Steinmetz is the owner of BSGR, an embattled mining company with a presence in Guinea and Sierra Leone. BSGR is reported to be under investigation in several countries, including the U.S. for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The company, however, denies the claims.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished