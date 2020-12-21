Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
Today
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
ALROSA may enter into partnership with producers of lab-grown diamonds
Image credit: ALROSA
Alexey Moiseev, Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister said in an interview with RIA Novosti and Prime, that ALROSA is studying the possibility of concluding partnership agreements with know-how centers in the production of lab-grown diamonds, which will be used in high-tech areas.
In July, in an interview with Interfax, Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, speaking about the possibility of diversifying the activities of the diamond mining company, noted that the future of diamond jewelry is at high risk due to the production of man-made diamonds. “It seems to me that ALROSA needs to think about the future in more detail,” he said.
Later, in early December this year, Yuri Trutnev said that so far he did not plan to insist on diversifying the company's activities.
In his interview, Alexey Moiseev, speaking about diversification, noted that mining of diamonds at ALROSA is very different from mining of other minerals. “This is a completely different market, a completely different technology and there is no synergy there,” he said, mentioning however the work of Almazy Anabara, part of the ALROSA Group, which carries out associated gold mining at the deposits of its core business.
Mentioning that ALROSA's Supervisory Board monitors the development of the synthetic stones market, Alexey Moiseev said: “The company is exploring the possibility of entering into partnership agreements with know-how centers in the production of lab-grown diamonds that will be used in high-tech areas.”
“In general, we take this position: if there is something suitable, we will study it,” he continued. “Deliberately, purposefully going for diversification is too expensive, it can undermine the financial position of the company, since it will lead to an increase in significant amounts of debt with little result.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished