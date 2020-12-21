Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Russia’s Ministry of Finance: Demand for hallmarked jewelry will see soaring growth in 2021
Image credit: Russkiye Samotsvety
Alexey Moiseev, Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister expressed confidence that jewelry hallmarking to be introduced next year, will lead to an explosive growth in jewelry sales.
“We believe that the result will be the same as after the introduction of fur coat labeling. Remember, after the introduction of mandatory labeling, the legal market grew several times? Maybe, in our case, it will be even better,” said Alexey Moiseev, according to RIA Novosti.
In a more recent interview with TASS, he noted that at present Russia has control over precious metals, stones and products made from them worth about 3 trillion rubles. “At the same time, the share of 'shadow turnover' in the jewelry market [in Russia in 2020] is approximately 50%. This, first of all, imposes risks on buyers and violates their rights. When a person buys a piece of jewelry, he or she expects that the product will be of the appropriate quality. The same applies to diamond jewelry. We stand for a clear distinction between synthetic and natural stones,” said Aleksey Moiseev.
Speaking at the Moscow J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress on September 22, he stated that jewelry is something that Russia can rightfully be proud of, and that hallmarking is aimed to protect buyers from counterfeits and increase consumer confidence in the jewelry industry.
At the exhibition, the Ministry of Finance of Russia and the Federal Assay Office informed the professional community that starting from December 1, 2020, the jewelry hallmarking system in Russia will operate in a test mode, then from January 1, 2021 onwards it will become mandatory, and from July 1, 2021 only hallmarked jewelry will be allowed in the country.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished